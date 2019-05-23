CU Boulder police search for man accused of exposing himself in campus library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman inside the campus library.

It happened Saturday night at Norlin Library and police have released photos from security cameras.

Cameras captured the man entering the building and while he was inside.

He's seen carrying a cellphone and his jacket. He appears to be wearing a Houston Astros hat.

Police say he was standing by a restroom in the basement of the library and exposed himself when a woman came out. She tried to run and he attempted to stop her.

The man is described as being about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 with an average build and in his mid-20s.

He has short hair but no facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a tan jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-492-6666.