CDOT: Drivers should expect busier-than-normal Memorial Day weekend traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said this Memorial Day weekend will be busier than normal on the state's roads.

CDOT said the additional volume is due to three reasons:

First, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will make more people want to travel.

“The weather is supposed to be a little bit nicer in most locations throughout the state, so we are expecting heavier than normal traffic," said Bob Wilson, CDOT spokesman.

Second, there is construction ongoing in many parts of the state. While some lanes may be closed, all construction work (except emergencies) will stop at 12 p.m. Friday and resume Tuesday.

“Some projects have been delayed a little bit because of the weather. But yes, we are entering the construction season and there is going to be a lot more cone zones out and about," said Wilson.

Third, several mountain passes have not yet opened due to significant snowfall during the winter and spring.

Highway 5 (Mt. Evans), Highway 82 (Independence Pass), Trail Ridge Road (Rocky Mountain National Park), Kebler Pass (Crested Butte) and Cottonwood Pass (between Buena Vista and Gunnison County) have not yet opened.