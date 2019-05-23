62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled just days before Memorial Day

AURORA, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef because of E. coli concerns.

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc. in North Aurora, Illinois, on April 19, but was shipped nationwide for distribution.

According to the USDA’s announcement, the products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.

The USDA also points out that people sometimes like to freeze cuts of meat for future use, so if some beef is in a backup freezer, that should be checked as well.

The possible E. coli contamination was discovered after a random sampling, and the USDA says there have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.