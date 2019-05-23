Temperatures stay 30 degrees below normal with rain, mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will run 30 degrees below normal on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Highs will only be in the 40s with light rain and fog. The normal high for this time of year is 74 degrees.

The mountains can expect snow and gusty wind with 1-4 inches of accumulation at most ski areas. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s with wind gusts above treeline at 30-50 mph.

It will be drier on Friday across the board as sunshine breaks through. Highs will be in the 60s across the Front Range.

Saturday looks dry and sunny to partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be dry in the morning with a 10% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms and highs in the 70s.

Memorial Day starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s.

Another cool Pacific storm system arrives late Monday and continues through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Temperatures fall into the 50s on Tuesday with rain likely and another shot of mountain snow.

