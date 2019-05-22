Woman dies day after being pulled from Big Thompson River near Estes Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died one day after being pulled from the Big Thompson River, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report that the woman was pulled from the river near mile marker 65 on Highway 34 just east of Estes Park about 6:50 p.m. Monday.

The woman was unresponsive and bystanders were performing CPR when deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and emergency personnel continued performing CPR and she was taken to a hospital where she died Tuesday.

Investigators are working to determine why the woman was in the river.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death and will release her name and age after next of kin are notified.