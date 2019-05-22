× Trail Ridge Road won’t open for Memorial Day in Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — As winter weather continues into May, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will not be open for Memorial Day.

Slow plow crews are continuing their work to clear the road. However, the park still can’t estimate when the road will be open as crews deal with snowfall, wind and below-freezing temperatures at high elevations.

The earliest the road has opened was on May 7, 2002. The latest date was June 26, 1943. In 2011, the road opened on June 6.

Trail Ridge Road connects Grand Lake to Estes Park through Rocky Mountain National Park. It is the highest-elevation continuously paved road in country.

When Trail Ridge Road is closed, the only way to access Grand Lake is from Interstate 70 to U.S. 40 through Granby. There is no other way to get between Grand Lake and Estes Park.

Some businesses in Grand Lake are worried about the late opening possibly keeping people from visiting their community.