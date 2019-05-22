× Suspected illegal marijuana grow houses raided in Denver metro area

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Several suspected illegal marijuana grow houses were raided by federal and state law enforcement officers across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning.

Agents pulled dozens of marijuana plants from homes in Aurora, Parker, Centennial and Castle Rock.

The raids come after similar busts in the metro area in the past year where agents seized plants, heat lamps and cash from suspected black-market grow houses in Brighton Thornton, Aurora, Commerce City and Adams County.