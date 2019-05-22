× Police investigating death in southeast Denver

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department are investigating a death in the southeast part of the city.

At 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, DPD said via Twitter that the investigation was being conducted in the 4800 block of Niagara Street. The area is just northeast of the intersection of South Monaco Parkway and East Hampden Avenue.

Police said no suspect information was currently available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.