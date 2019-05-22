One more chilly day before warmer temperatures arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered rain showers remain in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Pack an umbrella just in case if you have any outdoor plans Wednesday night.

Frost and damage to sensitive plants is possible again overnight as temperatures fall to the mid-30s. Make sure to bring any plants inside or cover them up to help protect them. Low temperatures will be slightly warmer the rest of the week, so plants should be OK after tomorrow.

High temperatures will only make it to the high 40s for Thursday. Skies will be cloudy all day with scattered rain showers.

Snow showers will be scattered across Colorado's high country with several inches of accumulation by Thursday night.

Temperatures will return to the 70s on Friday and through Memorial Day weekend. It will be dry Friday through Sunday with afternoon storm chances moving in on Monday.

A cooler and wet pattern will return heading into next week.

