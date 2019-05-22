One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Adams County on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened before 2:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 south of East 58th Avenue.

Crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire. One person was found inside the 2000 GMC pickup truck and and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol said the victim was a 32-year-old man. His name was not released.

Southbound Interstate 25 was closed between 58th and 48th avenues for investigation and cleanup of the crash.

All but one lane and the left shoulder reopened at 5:45 a.m.