Denver breaks 89-year-old record low temperature; storm system delivers rain, snow next 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will remain abnormally cool on Wednesday and Thursday with chances for rain.

Denver set a record low on Wednesday morning at 30 degrees, breaking the previous record of 32 degrees in 1930 and 1910.

There's a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. There will be cloudy skies with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

The mountains can expect lingering snow on Wednesday with 1-2 inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The next cool Pacific story system arrives Thursday, delivering 1-6 inches of mountain snow.

There will be high rain chances for the Front Range at 60% and highs in the 40s.

Temperatures finally warm up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with brief high pressure. Highs will climb to the 70s with mostly dry conditions.

Another cool Pacific story system arrives Monday through Wednesday next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.