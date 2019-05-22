New Colorado law caps insulin copays to $100 a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Gov. Jared Polis signed into law Wednesday a measure aimed at addressing the cost of insulin.

The new law caps copayments of insulin to $100 a month. The FOX31 Problem Solvers have been following this issue for years, with insulin prices increasing by more than 200 percent recently.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon), who lost his brother due to diabetes.

“For Coloradans living with Type 1 Diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival. It is the same as oxygen. The skyrocketing cost of insulin is outrageous and it is literally putting people’s lives at risk,” said Roberts. “With this new law, Coloradans will no longer be forced to choose between this life-saving and life-sustaining drug and their other expenses."

"This bill will save me personally $35 a month because of my private insurance. For other people, it could save them all the way up to $2,000 or more a month," said Betsy Ray, an insulin user, following the bill signing.