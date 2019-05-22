More metro-area potholes pop up after late-spring snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado weather wreaks havoc on city streets and highways. During the spring season, snowy days are followed by warm temperatures, which causes the pavement to expand and contract. Potholes are quickly formed.

Deb Brown tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she hit a pothole covered by snow on Interstate 70, causing more than a thousand dollars worth of damage to her car.

"Potholes are a fact of life around here, but to hit one that hard was really frightening," she said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation quickly shut down the lane and repaired the pothole.

CDOT said crews across the state are working to repair potholes but the most important thing drivers can do is report them so they can be fixed as soon as possible.

To report potholes in your area, visit the following websites:

Colorado Highways & Interstates

Call 303-757-9228 or visit CDOT's contact page, select "highway maintenance," select your region on the map and then report the issue.

Adams County

You can submit your request using the YourGOV app or call the Transportation Department Highway Division at 303-853-7137.

Arapahoe County

Submit your request online or by calling one of two numbers: the Peoria Service Center in Englewood at 720-874-7623 or the Eastern Service Center in Bennett at 720-874-6770.

Aurora

Potholes along with other sidewalk and street damage in Aurora can be reported by calling 303-739-7000 or you can report it on Access Aurora by clicking "repair" then "potholes." Or you can search "Access Aurora" in the app store.

Boulder

Potholes along city maintained streets can be reported using Inquire Boulder and there is a separate form for potholes in alleys.

Broomfield

Your request can be filed on the Broomfield Public Works Department website.

Castle Rock

Residents can report a pothole that needs to be repaired online via the city website.

Centennial

Potholes can be reported to the 24-hour Citizen Response Center at 303-325-8000 or contact public works online.

Colorado Springs

Call 719-385-6808 or make a street maintenance request.

Denver County

You can call 311 or you can report the problem online and then select pothole as the category.

Douglas County

Call 303-660-7480 or report it on Douglas County's website. You can also report other issues with highways or sidewalks.

Englewood

You can submit a service request online or by calling 303-762-2300. The city notes that some streets are maintained by CDOT and not by the city.

Fort Collins

Call the Pothole Patrol Hotline at 970-221-6614 or report the pothole using Access Fort Collins. The city says potholes are usually fixed within two days.

Golden

Pothole requests can be done through the YourGov app via the website or the app on your phone.

Greeley

You can report potholes or other street damage, such as graffiti, by calling 970-350-9336 or submitting a request online.

Jefferson County

Problems can be reported to the JeffCo Development and Transportation division using YourGov on the county website. You can also call the division directly at 303-271-5200.

Lakewood

Call 303-987-7950 or submit a service request at Request Lakewood. The city also notes some roads within the city are maintained by CDOT, including Colfax Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Littleton

Potholes and other street issues can be reported online using Click and Fix Littleton.

Longmont

Repair requests can be made by calling transportation at 303-651-8416 or by submitting a request online.

Thornton

Potholes can be reported using the My Thornton app or call Thornton street operations at ​720-977-6464.

Westminster

You can call the street operations division at 303-658-2501 or submit a service request online. Some roads are also maintained by the state.