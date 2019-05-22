Oregon police searching for mother, 3-year-old boy

SALEM, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Oregon mother and her child, KPTV reports.

Police say family members of 25-year-old Karissa Alyn Fretwell contacted them on Friday to file a missing persons report.

Fretwell’s family said they had not seen or heard from Fretwell or her 3-year-old son, William “Billy” Fretwell, since May 13.

Karissa Fretwell is described as a white female who is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and naturally blond hair that is dyed red.

Billy Fretwell is described as a white male who is about 3-foot and weighs about 30 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.