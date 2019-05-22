× Man resentenced to reduced term for Colorado State Patrol trooper’s death

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man convicted of killing a Colorado State Patrol trooper has been resentenced because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The Summit Daily News reports that 41-year-old Marcus Fernandez was resentenced to 46 years in prison during a hearing Monday in Summit County Court in Breckenridge.

Fernandez was sentenced to life in prison without parole after his first-degree murder conviction for the 1992 shooting death of Colorado State Patrol trooper Lyle Wohlers on Interstate 70 near Georgetown.

Fernandez was 15 at the time.

The Supreme Court in 2012 struck down mandatory life imprisonment without parole for juvenile offenders. In 2016, Colorado passed a bill establishing a resentencing process to comply with the court’s decision.

Fernandez’s 46-year sentence will include 16 years for motor vehicle theft to be served concurrently.