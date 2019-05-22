× Man charged in fatal LoDo hit-and-run is DOC employee

DENVER — The man who was charged with vehicular homicide following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lower Downtown Denver last month is a Colorado Department of Corrections employee.

The DOC confirmed Jerek Fabjancic, 29, was put on leave after the crash.

“Mr. Fabjancic was place on paid administrative leave immediately following the incident and action with the department is currently pending,” said Adrienne L. Jacobson, the acting public information officer with the DOC.

Investigators say that on the night of April 5, Fabjancic ran a red light at 15th and Blake streets and hit the pedestrian who was legally crossing the road. The pedestrian was killed.

Police used the license plate from the red Toyota truck to locate Fabjancic. Court records show he admitted to police that he was driving the truck at the time of the collision.

Fabjancic, of Golden, was also charged with leaving the scene involving death.