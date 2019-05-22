Get Ready for Summer with CoolSculpting & Botox

Posted 2:40 pm, May 22, 2019, by

Rejuvenation on the Rox can help you slim down with CoolSculpting procedures, and look younger with Botox, Juvederm, and other facial  treatments. Call 720-328-9094 for their amazing offers.

Now is your chance to get in on an incredible deal! Get 25% off any CoolSculpting package plus a free Microdermabrasion treatment with the package.
The first 10 clients to book a free consultation will be entered to win a free CoolSculpting treatment! Call 720-328-9094 or email RNRBody@gmail.com.

Want even more savings? Get Botox for only $9 a unit.  That's not all you can also get $200 off one syringe!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.