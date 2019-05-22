Colorado water rescue crews training for a busy season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Rescue crews are now getting ready for what they think will be a busy summer season on Colorado's rivers and creeks.

"It sort of is a perfect storm," said Captain Jeff Steinhoff, who's with the Golden Fire Department and trains swift-water rescue crews from around the state.

He's concerned that a quick warm-up, coupled with the massive snow pack, could cause Clear Creek to rise quickly and put people who aren't prepared in danger.

"As that water rises, the risk factor goes way up also," Steinhoff told FOX31. "We’re really asking those folks who come in to use some protective equipment when they enjoy the river."

That protective equipment includes a life-preserver, helmet and a wet or dry suit for chilly days.

Steinhoff was training a team of soon-to-be volunteer firefighters with Golden Wednesday afternoon.

The first thing he said in the class stuck out to many of the recruits:

"The swift-water rescue aspect is the most dangerous aspect of firefighting that I do," Steinhoff said.