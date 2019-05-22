Climber dies after fall in Poudre Canyon

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a Minnesota man died after a fall while climbing in Poudre Canyon northwest of Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the man, whose name and hometown have not been released, fell in Poudre Canyon on Saturday evening.

Larimer County sheriff’s deputies, medical personnel and two other members of the man’s climbing party attempted CPR.

The man fell near Highway 14 in the area of mile marker 103. No other details were released.

Also Saturday, a 48-year-old man fell an estimated 100 feet to his death in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder.

