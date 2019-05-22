City council bans e-scooter companies from operating in Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Boulder City Council on Tuesday night passed an emergency moratorium to ban companies of popular e-scooters from operating in the city.

The moratorium bans the use of scooters on sidewalks, trails, bike paths and open space in Boulder.

The city said it wants more time to study concerns such as safety, injuries and where the scooters can be parked and stored.

Some riders in Denver believe that might be a good idea.

"They are hazardous," one person said. "They're fast. If you run into people, you have to be responsible. That's probably what they're worried about, people running into other people. That's going to be a big issue."

"You see them zipping around, but I haven't seen any accidents," another person said. "All I see is people trashing them and throwing them on the side of the road."

People can still ride an e-scooter on the city streets in Boulder. The moratorium is set to last through February.