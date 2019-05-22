× Breckenridge Ski Resort extends season to first 2 weekends in June

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A huge season for Colorado ski and snowboard resorts is continuing.

Breckenridge Ski Resort announced Tuesday it will extend its season beyond Memorial Day, opening on weekends through June 9.

Breckenridge joins Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Purgatory Resort and Aspen Mountain in extending their seasons thanks to more snow this week on top of an abundant winter.

Breckenridge will be open every day through Monday, then will go to a weekend schedule, opening on June 1-2 and June 8-9.

“It has been one of the best winter seasons I can remember during my more than 25-year career, and we are thrilled to keep it going for our guests and pass holders,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

For the additional weekends, operations will continue to be based out of Peak 7, with access primarily for advanced and expert-level terrain.

“With more than 450 inches of snow so far this season, we are excited to offer skiers and riders another chance to get out and experience the incredible spring skiing and riding conditions,” Buhler said.

Purgatory announced it will reopen this weekend, hosting summer and winter activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The resort about 30 miles north of Durango received 10 inches of snow this week and is reporting a 42-inch base.

Aspen Mountain announced last week that it will reopen 130 acres for skiers and snowboarders over memorial Day weekend.