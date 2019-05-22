× Boulder-based Purely Elizabeth voluntarily recalls contaminated granola

BOULDER, Colo. — Purely Elizabeth, based in Boulder, is recalling some gluten-free granola and bar products sold by major retailers because they might be contaminated with foreign matter, including glass, plastic or rocks.

The voluntary recall includes Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola or our Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. All of the products have cashews and have best-by-dates beginning in November and going through the end of this year.

The company said it has replaced its cashew supplier.

The products are sold at Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods, Amazon and on the purely Elizabeth website.

Purely Elizabeth said it was working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recalls.

The company is offering free replacement products. Anyone who has one of the packages listed on the company’s website is asked to take a photo of the front and back and email them to the company.

Anyone with questions should email the company or call 720-242-7525 ext. 106 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.