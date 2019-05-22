After not receiving 2020, 2021 or 2023 bid, Denver still hoping to host NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The National Football League announced on Wednesday that it is awarding its annual April draft to Cleveland in 2021 and Kansas City in 2023.

Las Vegas was already chosen to host the event in 2020.

Denver wanted to host the draft, but was not selected.

The host city for 2022 has not yet been announced.

The city of Denver’s original plan, submitted in 2018, would include utilizing both Red Rocks and downtown Denver.

“We still have some, probably, mass transit problems here that have been going on for years,” says Todd Endicott, a lifelong Broncos fan. “But, I mean, I imagine 5 o’clock here is no better than anywhere else. It has been tough with the amount of influx of people over the years and we’re a little behind on our infrastructure. And so, I think that’s been a challenge.”