Snowstorm leads to flight cancellations, strands travelers at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A late-season snowstorm led to flight cancellations at Denver International Airport on Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving several hundred travelers stranded.

According to FlightAware, there were 82 canceled flights into and out of DIA on Monday and 650 delays. As of 5 a.m., there had been 70 canceled flights and 47 delays for Tuesday.

RELATED: Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

A massive line of passengers was seen waiting in line to get rebooked on Southwest Airlines flights.

Several people were seen sleeping in the airport on Tuesday morning.

Passengers said they sat on the tarmac for a long time on Monday night and eventually were told that airline crews had timed out.

Passengers were then brought back to the terminal where they were stranded overnight.

Not only was there bad weather in Colorado, but severe weather in Oklahoma impacted travel into and out of DIA.

"I'm traveling to Kansas City to see my son who is deploying and all I wanted to do was get there and put my arms around him," traveler Barb Bechtold of California said.

"Now I'll wait until 7:30 (Tuesday) night to do that."

Officials said anyone with a flight should check their status before going to the airport. And officials said there will be long lines until airlines can get stranded passengers rebooked.