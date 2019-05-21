Snow to taper off Tuesday with frosty night ahead: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow will continue for the Tuesday morning commute then tapers off toward lunch across the Front Range.

An additional 1 inch or less will fall across the Interstate 25 corridor with an additional 1-4 inches across the northeastern Plains.

High temperatures on Tuesday will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Snow gets lighter in the mountains but lingers through the afternoon with an additional 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs will only reach the 30s and 40s.

Overnight temperatures will hover around 32 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Frost is likely.

Temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday with a 20% chance of rain.

A small storm system rolls through Colorado on Thursday bringing another 2-6 inches of snow in the mountains.

There will be a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms across the Front Range.

Friday is drier and warmer. Saturday and Sunday look drier and partly cloudy with highs rebounding to the mid-70s.

Another cool Pacific storm system is possible early next week.

