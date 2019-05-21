Late-season storm brings rain, heavy snow to Front Range, mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A late-season spring storm brought snow to Denver, the Front Range and the foothills and mountains of Colorado on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

As of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, 3 inches of snow had fallen at Denver International Airport, the official reporting station for the city.

That made it the latest 3-inch-plus snow event in Denver since 1975 and only the fifth time on record (since 1882) that Denver has seen 3 inches-plus of snow this late in the season.

The heavy, wet, slushy snow caused damage across the metro area with several tree branches snapping and falling onto vehicles.

Roads were wet and slushy for the morning commute and there were numerous canceled and delayed flights at Denver International Airport.

Snow was expected to linger until about noon until moving out of the area.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed over Vail Pass because of several spun-out vehicles.

Both directions of I-70 were closed through Glenwood Canyon because of a large rock slide at mile marker 122, about 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

Power outages were reported up and down the Front Range because of the storm.

It's not unusual for it to snow in May. Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow in May. But the Monday-Tuesday storm was the latest date for measurable snow in Denver in the past 10 years.

Since 2010, it has snowed in Denver in May in six of the 10 years, with the previous latest recorded snowfall on May 12, 2010. and May 12, 2014.

The latest date there has been measurable snow in Denver was June 2, 1951.

