Large rock slide closes both directions of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon because of a large rock slide, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The slide happened near mile marker 122, about 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

The Colorado State Patrol said commercial vehicles were to park at the Dotsero truck parking area at Exit 133 where the westbound lanes were closed. Eastbound lanes were closed in Glenwood Springs.

Crews with heavy equipment are in the canyon working to clear the scene of rocks and boulders. No vehicles were involved in the slide and no injuries were reported.

Forecasters had predicted up to 18 inches of snow would fall in the mountains from the late-season storm.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said eastbound lanes will be closed until about 11 a.m. There is no estimate for when westbound lanes would reopen.