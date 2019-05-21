I-70 westbound in Wheat Ridge to close Wednesday night

Posted 5:30 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56PM, May 21, 2019

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge will close late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning as crews replace signs over the highway.

All lanes of westbound I-70 west of Wadsworth Blvd. are scheduled to be closed, as well as a single left lane on eastbound I-70.

The closure will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours

The Colorado Department of Transportation suggests the following detours during the closure:

  • Westbound I-70 traffic will exit at (271A) towards Sheridan Blvd., be rerouted to either 44th Ave. or 58th Ave. and access the highway at Kipling St.

  • Northbound Wadsworth Blvd. headed towards I-70 will be detoured to 44th Ave. and Kipling St.

  • Southbound Wadsworth Blvd. headed towards I-70 will be detoured to 58th Ave. and Kipling St.

  • Westbound I-76 traffic will not be allowed to access I-70 at Wadsworth, and will be detoured onto either 44th Ave. or 58th Ave.

