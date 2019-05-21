× I-70 westbound in Wheat Ridge to close Wednesday night

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge will close late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning as crews replace signs over the highway.

All lanes of westbound I-70 west of Wadsworth Blvd. are scheduled to be closed, as well as a single left lane on eastbound I-70.

The closure will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours

The Colorado Department of Transportation suggests the following detours during the closure: