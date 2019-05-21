Feds: Metro-area man attempted to hold girl captive, have wife killed

Posted 8:47 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33PM, May 21, 2019

DENVER -- Danny James McLaughlin stands accused of attempting to hold a 13-year-old girl captive for sex and trying to hire a hitman to kill his wife.

The criminal complaint filed against McLaughlin says his crimes started on the dark web -- in chat room for people who enjoy torture and killing.

McLaughlin unwittingly conspired with an undercover federal agent to rape and kill the agent’s fictitious 13-year-old daughter, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McLaughlin was seemingly under the impression that the man wanted him to kidnap his daughter. McLaughlin is accused of typing, “ … taking her.. would be a dream come true.. a captive teen …”

In exchange for taking the daughter off the agent’s hands, McLaughlin is accused of asking that his wife be killed, saying she attends meetings at a business in a Littleton strip mall every Sunday morning.

Federal authorities say McLaughlin wanted his wife killed in a parking lot off South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue. He suggested a couple of options, including using chloroform, snapping her neck or using a handgun with a silencer.

Public records show McLaughlin lived in a residential neighborhood near South Kipling Parkway and West Coal Mine Avenue with a Littleton address. A neighbor told FOX31 she recently saw investigators taking evidence from his home.

On May 17, McLaughlin agreed to meet his apparent hitman at a hotel in Centennial, according to the complaint. Instead, he was met by the undercover agent and arrested.

McLaughlin has a preliminary court date at U.S. District Court in downtown Denver on June 3. He is charged with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.