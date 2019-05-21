I-70 eastbound at Washington St. closing overnight for three days

Posted 6:14 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, May 21, 2019

DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 at the Washington Street bridge in Denver will be closed overnight for three nights, Tuesday through Thursday.

The bridge will be closed for repairs from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, with repairs being complete Friday morning.

However, the schedule could change due to weather, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Detours

CDOT says drivers should follow these detours:

  • Eastbound I-70 traffic will be detoured onto the off-ramp to bypass the closure and access the highway from the on ramp after Washington St.
  • Northbound Washington St. traffic will follow Brighton Blvd., continue on 44th St. and E 47th Ave.
  • Southbound Washington St. traffic will follow E 47th Ave. towards 44th St. and Brighton Blvd.
  • Semi-trucks headed southbound on Washington St. will be detoured on to westbound I-70, exit at Pecos St., back on eastbound I-70, and reach Washington St.

Detour maps

