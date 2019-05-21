× Denver police arrest mother in relation to 7-month-old’s death

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday for investigation of child abuse resulting in death of her 7-month-old son.

About 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, DPD was contacted regarding a child death at Rose Medical Center.

Police learned that a 7-month-old boy was brought to the emergency room by his mother and another family member at 3:45 a.m. The child was not breathing when he arrived at the hospital.

Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the baby, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Detectives with DPD’s homicide unit responded to investigate “due to suspected trauma to the child,” according to DPD.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Cintrease Dailey, 31, was arrested.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination on charges.

The identity of the baby has not yet been released.