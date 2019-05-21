Colorado snowfall totals from May 20-21 storm

DENVER — A late-spring storm brought snow to much of the Front Range and mountains on Monday and Tuesday.
With 3 inches of snow falling at Denver International Airport, it was the latest 3-inch-plus snow event in Denver since 1975 and only the fifth time on record (since 1882) that Denver has seen 3 inches-plus this late in the season.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of 7 a.m.
- Arapahoe Park: 5 inches
- Arvada: 4 inches
- Aurora: 5.8 inches
- Berthoud: 2 inches
- Boulder: 5.9 inches
- Breckenridge: 6 inches
- Brighton: 2 inches
- Brookvale: 6.5 inches
- Castle Pines: 2.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 8 inches
- Centennial: 6 inches
- Crescent Village: 4 inches
- Denver: 1.9 inches
- Denver International Airport: 3 inches
- Eaton: 3.5 inches
- Erie: 2.4 inches
- Estes Park: 3 inches
- Evergreen: 6 inches
- Fort Collins: 2.7 inches
- Fort Lupton: 3 inches
- Franktown: 5.5 inches
- Golden: 8.1 inches
- Greeley: 2.8 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Kiowa: 9 inches
- Lafayette: 2.5 inches
- Lakewood: 4.5 inches
- Littleton: 2 inches
- Longmont: 2.7 inches
- Louisville: 4.8 inches
- Loveland: 3.2 inches
- Meeker Park: 2 inches
- Nederland: 5 inches
- Niwot: 3.5 inches
- Parker: 5 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 8 inches
- Rocky Flats: 6.5 inches
- Rollinsville: 4.6 inches
- Silverthorne: 10 inches
- Westminster: 3.8 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 2.8 inches
- Winter Park: 4 inches