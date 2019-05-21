Colorado snowfall totals from May 20-21 storm

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Storm system brings rain, snow and chilly temperatures
Posted 6:39 am, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, May 21, 2019

DENVER — A late-spring storm brought snow to much of the Front Range and mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

With 3 inches of snow falling at Denver International Airport, it was the latest 3-inch-plus snow event in Denver since 1975 and only the fifth time on record (since 1882) that Denver has seen 3 inches-plus this late in the season.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.

Totals as of 7 a.m.

  • Arapahoe Park: 5 inches
  • Arvada: 4 inches
  • Aurora: 5.8 inches
  • Berthoud: 2 inches
  • Boulder: 5.9 inches
  • Breckenridge: 6 inches
  • Brighton: 2 inches
  • Brookvale: 6.5 inches
  • Castle Pines: 2.4 inches
  • Castle Rock: 8 inches
  • Centennial: 6 inches
  • Crescent Village: 4 inches
  • Denver: 1.9 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 3 inches
  • Eaton: 3.5 inches
  • Erie: 2.4 inches
  • Estes Park: 3 inches
  • Evergreen: 6 inches
  • Fort Collins: 2.7 inches
  • Fort Lupton: 3 inches
  • Franktown: 5.5 inches
  • Golden: 8.1 inches
  • Greeley: 2.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 4 inches
  • Kiowa: 9 inches
  • Lafayette: 2.5 inches
  • Lakewood: 4.5 inches
  • Littleton: 2 inches
  • Longmont: 2.7 inches
  • Louisville: 4.8 inches
  • Loveland: 3.2 inches
  • Meeker Park: 2 inches
  • Nederland: 5 inches
  • Niwot: 3.5 inches
  • Parker: 5 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 8 inches
  • Rocky Flats: 6.5 inches
  • Rollinsville: 4.6 inches
  • Silverthorne: 10 inches
  • Westminster: 3.8 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 2.8 inches
  • Winter Park: 4 inches
