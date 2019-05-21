Colorado snowfall totals from May 20-21 storm

DENVER — A late-spring storm brought snow to much of the Front Range and mountains on Monday and Tuesday.

With 3 inches of snow falling at Denver International Airport, it was the latest 3-inch-plus snow event in Denver since 1975 and only the fifth time on record (since 1882) that Denver has seen 3 inches-plus this late in the season.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.

Totals as of 7 a.m.