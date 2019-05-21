Cold night, more rain ahead; warm-up arrives for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The recent storm delivered a lot of moisture across Colorado. Rain totals on the eastern Plains exceeded 2 inches in some spots. However, it wasn't all rain. The snow totals south and east of Denver were very impressive for late May. Elizabeth recorded 11 inches; Franktown recorded 7.8 inches.

Some more snow totals from the Front Range are below:

Here are some updated snow totals from the storm! Impressive for late May... #cowx pic.twitter.com/sXncG4HZPF — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 21, 2019

Tuesday night will be cold with readings near or below freezing. We are under a freeze warning, so be sure to protect plants.

#cowx another cold night ahead thanks to the same storm system that brought all the snow. Denver is under a FREEZE WARNING. So, keep those plants inside or covered. FROST ADVISORY for SE Colorado. You should protect plants there too. pic.twitter.com/8jlDLrtNRp — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 21, 2019

We will have additional rain showers on Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday as temperatures stay in the cool 50s in Denver.

We will finally turn dry on Friday and remain that way through Sunday as warmer 70s return to the area.

We are tracking scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for your Memorial Day and Tuesday.

