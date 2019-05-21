Climber who fell 100 feet to death in Eldorado Canyon State Park identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The climber who fell to his death over the weekend in Eldorado Canyon State Park has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said 48-year-old Robert Dergay of Boulder died after falling about 100 feet in the park on Saturday.

Witnesses said Dergay was climbing alone and was not using ropes. The cause an manner of death are pending further investigation.

On Thursday, a climber was seriously injured after falling and having to be rescued in the park.