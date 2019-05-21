Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the past 20 years Adaptive Adventures has been providing outdoor sports opportunities to children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities. On may 31st you can help to celebrate that milestone at a birthday party fundraiser that'll help the organization maintain its free and low-cost programming. You can join adaptive adventures as they celebrate 20 years of providing life changing outdoor sports opportunities to individuals with physical disabilities. The event is happening Friday May 31st from 6 to 11 pm. Tickets cost $100 at AdaptiveAdventures.org/20years. You can also call 303-679-2770 for more information.