Truth Check: Hancock goes negative with ad in controversial Denver mayoral race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers continues our series "Truth Check" by sorting fact from fiction in political commercials airing on our station.

You can watch our previous “Truth Check” segments here and you can read our criteria and standards here.

Monday's Truth Check focuses on the race for mayor in Denver. Two-term incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock is going against challenger Jamie Gillies.

In the commercial, Hancock is going negative for the first time in the race on TV and online.

Today we released a campaign ad that reminds voters that elections have consequences and words matter. pic.twitter.com/prNRzfDWDS — Hancock for Denver (@HancockforDen) May 20, 2019

CLAIM #1

Giellis is like President Trump for saying undocumented immigrants are criminals.

Exact quote in ad: "Jamie Giellis for mayor? Like Trump, she called undocumented immigrants criminals. 'Yes, we won't tolerate crime or criminal activity. We will comply with the authorities. We will comply with ICE."

Verdict: FALSE

Reason: The Hancock campaign took a soundbite from Giellis during a March forum with the Denver Republican Party.

The Truth Check team has seen the entire clip -- presented with context below -- and nowhere does she call undocumented immigrants criminals. Instead, she says the city won't tolerate crime and will comply with ICE.

FULL CLIP OF GIELLIS:

DENVER MAYOR: Full video of @jamiefordenver discussing immigration during March forum. @HancockforDen using "We won't tolerate crime or criminal activity. We will comply with authorities we will comply with ICE" in new attack ad. Her full answer is far from sounding like Trump. pic.twitter.com/CWjViSgtWA — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 20, 2019

Ironically, cooperating with ICE when a warrant is issued is the current policy in Denver under Mayor Hancock. Hancock, following Gillies' answer, explained the policy, which you can watch below.

DENVER MAYOR: Interesting - after @jamiefordenver gave her immigration answer - which is now being used in attack ad - Hancock in March forum says Denver is in full compliance w/ law requiring cooperation with ICE if a warrant is presented and signed by a judge. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/kxVIrVyVuP — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) May 20, 2019

CLAIM #2

Giellis didn't know the NAACP acronym and she deleted racially insensitive tweets.

Exact quote in ad: "What does NAACP stand for? 'National African-American' 'No' 'You going to test me on this?' Now, Jamie Giellis has deleted racially insensitive tweets."

Verdict: True

Reason: Giellis failed to correctly describe the acronym for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People last week during a Facebook Live interview with Brother Jeff, a Colorado African-American leader. She apologized.

Giellis also admitted to deleting social media posts, including one from 10 years ago that asked, "Why do so many cities feel it necessary to have a 'Chinatown'?" The other tweet was a recent campaign account tweet advertising "low riders" at a campaign event at a Denver Mexican restaurant.

The two tweets she deleted: