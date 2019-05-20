The unbreakable water bottle

If you're trying to get away from using plastic water bottles but you're afraid to use glass because it's breakable or not allowed at school, the pool or the park... There's a solution! It's called the Glasstic. It's a shatterproof glass water bottle that's BPA and toxin free. The inner glass bottle is protected by a custom outer shell. Our producer says her son Colton used a Glasstic for a week and it held up. They're $19.99 at GlassticWaterBottle.com. You can save 25% through the month of May with the code "may25" at checkout.

 

