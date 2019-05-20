Suspect, car sought in Denver hit-and-run

Photo: Denver Police

DENVER — Police are on the lookout for a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit-and-run last Tuesday.

The crash happened at 3:45 p.m. as the car traveled southbound on South Quebec at East Jewell Avenue.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as an early 2000 model dark green Volvo sedan, according to police.

Distinguishing features include hot pink spray paint on the exterior of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

If you have information about this crime call Denver police or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

