Rain, snow thunderstorms likely across Colorado on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another Pacific storm system has moved into Colorado, bringing rain to the Front Range, snow to the mountains and colder temperatures.

Fog and drizzle are likely Monday morning across the Front Range. Then there will be a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon changing to a rain/snow mix on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Highs Monday will only be in the 40s and low 50s.

Lows overnight fall into the 30s. Frost is possible Monday night and again Tuesday night.

Snow is likely in the mountains and foothills on Monday into Tuesday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the high mountains, with 6-12 inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 30s.

A wet, slushy morning commute is likely Tuesday. The storm winds down midday Tuesday into afternoon with highs only in the 40s.

Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation is expected in Denver and Fort Collins with 1-4 inches across the Palmer Divide and 2-6 inches in the foothills.

Then it will transition to a normal pattern of dry mornings and 20 percent chances of afternoon thunderstorms from Wednesday to Sunday.

Highs gradually will warm into the 60s and 70s.

There's potentially another cool Pacific storm system early next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.