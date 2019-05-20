Rain and snow and chilly temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong late Spring season storm will keep us under cloudy skies with rain & snow and chilly temperatures. We will watch the rain change to snow during the overnight hours heading into Tuesday. We are expecting accumulation of heavy, wet snow. It looks to be light in the city and mainly on grassy areas. The totals will be deeper on the west and south side of the metro.

You'll need to protect your plants from the cold and the weight of the snow. Potted plants should come inside. Those in the ground will need to be covered with something sturdy. And, watch your trees now that they are in full bloom. Temperatures overnight will be close to or just below freezing. So, any exposed sprinkler pipes will need to be drained or wrapped. And, don't forget to disconnect hoses.

Snow will change back to rain on Tuesday before slowly ending late in the day. We will have additional rain showers on Wednesday & Thursday. Our weather pattern looks to dry out heading into the start of Memorial Day weekend. However, I am adding a few showers or thunderstorms on the holiday.

