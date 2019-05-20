One shot, one assaulted in attempted robbery near Adams County bar

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was shot and another was assaulted during an attempted robbery near a bar on Sunday night, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Our Place Bar & Grill at 7320 Pecos St. about 9:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and another person who had been assaulted.

Both victims, whose names, ages and gender were not released, were taken to Denver Health Medical Center. Their conditions were not released.

The sheriff’s office said two men were seen leaving the scene. No descriptions were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 720-322-1313.