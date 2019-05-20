Loveland PD: Man accused of driving into Dairy Queen picnic area was under the influence

Warning: Some people may find the video below disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Police said the man accused of driving into a Loveland Dairy Queen's picnic area and injuring a family of four on Saturday was under the influence.

The Loveland Police Department said Monday that 31-year-old Michael John Dupuis, of Loveland, was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he drove a Toyota Corolla into the picnic area at 300 W. Eisenhower Blvd.

"A witness following the vehicle said that the Toyota was driving erratically and suddenly went off the right side of the roadway and struck the family picnic area at Dairy Queen. A family of four were sitting at the table and one member of the family was briefly trapped under the vehicle," LPD said in a press release.

All four people were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Dupuis is charged with DUI and vehicular assault.