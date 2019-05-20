Get that Summer glow

When was the last time you did something to treat yourself?  If it`s been far too long schedule some "me" time at Ageless Expressions Medspa. They have a variety of treatments for all over beauty this summer. Registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expressions Medspa, Becky Vanecelli came on the show to break it down and offer treatments that anyone can do even in the Summer to get that youthful glow.

