Dinosaur fossils unearthed at Highlands Ranch construction site

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Construction crews made a historic discovery when they unearthed dinosaur fossils near a retirement community in Highlands Ranch.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is exploring the site where a limb bone and several ribs from a horned dinosaur were the first uncovered, according to an announcement made Monday.

“It’s always exciting to get a call about possible fossils, and I can’t wait to share more details as we continue to dig,” said Dr. Tyler Lyson, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. “Finds like this, while relatively rare, are a great reminder of how dynamic our planet is and how much more there is out there to discover.”

Lyson studies the evolution of dinosaurs and turtles and is particularly interested in what was occurring in the Rocky Mountain region 66 to 68 million years ago, which is the age of the rock layer where the fossils are embedded.

Construction will continue while the Museum team works to determine the number and type of fossils.

The construction site is not open to the public.