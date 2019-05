Multiple crashes east of the Eisenhower Tunnel have closed the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 213, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The official announcement of the shutdown came just after 12:30 p.m. but there was no elaboration about the extent of the damage.

I-70 EB: Road closed at MM 213. Due to multiple crashes east of tunnel. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 20, 2019

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

We will continue to update road conditions as snowfall in the mountains may impact travel.