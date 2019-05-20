Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns: Leave newborn animals alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Spring in Colorado means newborn wildlife. And Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it typically gets an increase in calls from people thinking a newborn animal has been abandoned.

Usually, that's not the case and trying to help the animal could do more harm than good.

Most of the time, officials says mothers will leave their newborns behind while they look for food, but they'll leave them in a place they think is safe.

Anyone who sees a baby animal out in the open likely went out to explore but will be OK.

Officials say trying to touch or move the animal is usually a bad idea.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said humans leave behind a scent, then the mother might actually abandon the newborn.

"Always just leave the animals be," said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. "If it's been a couple of days, maybe a fawn has been hanging around your property, you can give us a call and we can come check it out."

Officials also urge people to keep yards clean and free of covered areas that might seem like a safe place for wildlife to keep their newborns.

"If you have a lot of shelter in places in your yard, you don't necessarily want to do that, where you have a raccoon family in your tree because that could lead to a mountain lion," Clay said.