Colorado man guilty of murder resentenced after Supreme Court decision

Posted 3:58 pm, May 20, 2019, by

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado man who was underage when he was convicted of murder was re-sentenced to 35 years in prison last Tuesday after a Supreme Court decision found that sentencing juveniles to life without parole is unconstitutional.

Michael Tate was found guilty of felony murder in the death of 62-year-old Steve Fitzgerald.

Tate was 16 at the time of the crime but the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office filed charges in adult court and he received a sentence of life without parole.

The new sentence of 35 years will be counted from his original sentencing date, Nov. 2, 2007.

He also received 1,088 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial, according to the Jefferson County Court.

He will receive mandatory parole.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.