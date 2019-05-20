Colorado man guilty of murder resentenced after Supreme Court decision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado man who was underage when he was convicted of murder was re-sentenced to 35 years in prison last Tuesday after a Supreme Court decision found that sentencing juveniles to life without parole is unconstitutional.

Michael Tate was found guilty of felony murder in the death of 62-year-old Steve Fitzgerald.

Tate was 16 at the time of the crime but the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office filed charges in adult court and he received a sentence of life without parole.

The new sentence of 35 years will be counted from his original sentencing date, Nov. 2, 2007.

He also received 1,088 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial, according to the Jefferson County Court.

He will receive mandatory parole.