Champ Bailey elected to Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER — Former cornerback Champ Bailey, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, has been elected as the 33rd member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, the team announced on Monday.

The first defensive player in franchise history to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bailey becomes the first Bronco to be selected to the team’s Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season.

He also joins Louis Wright (Class of 1993) as the only cornerbacks in franchise history voted into the Ring of Fame.

Bailey, who played 10 seasons (2004-13) with the Broncos after spending his first five years with the Washington Redskins, is a member of the 2000s NFL All-Decade Team as chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selectors.

He was selected to 12 Pro Bowls during his career—tied for the third most in history among defensive players—and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro Team five times (1st Team: 2004-06; 2nd Team: 2000, ’12).

Helping the Broncos to five postseason berths (2004-05, ’11-13), Bailey’s eight Pro Bowls with the club are tied for the second most in team history.

His three consecutive first-team All-Pro distinctions from 2004-06 represented the fifth time in team history a player achieved that feat (RB Terrell Davis, 1996-98; TE Shannon Sharpe, 1996-98; DE Rich Jackson, 1968-70; WR Lionel Taylor, 1960-62).

Bailey started 132-of-135 games played for the Broncos, including 115 consecutive games played from 2004-12. Among defensive backs, only six Broncos suited up in more games than Bailey, and only Ring of Fame safety Steve Atwater (Class of 2005) played in 135 or more games in 10 seasons or less.

In 135 regular-season games with Denver, Bailey registered 589 tackles (515 solo), 34 interceptions (340 yds., 3 TDs), 122 passes defensed, two sacks (14 yds.), five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in nine postseason games (8 starts) with the club and added 30 tackles (15 solo), one interception (10 yds.) and six passes defensed.

Bailey played a role in the Broncos appearing in two AFC Championships (2005, ’13) and earning a berth in Super Bowl XLVIII.

His 100-yard interception of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game (1/14/06) ranks as the longest in Broncos playoff history and one of the most exciting plays in team annals.

The single-season team-leader in interceptions in five of his 10 seasons (2004-06, ’10-11) as a Bronco, Bailey’s 52 career interceptions were the most among NFL cornerbacks in his 15 years in the NFL (third among all players). That total included a career-best 10 interceptions in 2006, which marked the second-highest single-season total in Broncos history and propelled him to a second-place finish in the AP’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Selected by the Redskins with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft from the University of Georgia, Bailey played his first five seasons with Washington before being acquired by Denver in a trade on March 4, 2004.

Bailey was the 1998 recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award at Georgia as the nation’s top defensive player while also earning consensus All-America honors that year. He was born on June 22, 1978, in Fort Campbell, Ky.

Bailey’s Ring of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Broncos’ game against Tennessee (Sunday, Oct. 13) at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

