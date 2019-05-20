× Chad Kelly, cut by Broncos after trespassing arrested, signed by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly, who was cut by the team after a trespassing arrest last year, is getting a second chance.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday it had signed Kelly after bringing him in for a minicamp tryout.

Kelly, who was drafted by the Broncos with the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was cut by the Broncos in October, less than one hour after he made a court appearance related to a first-degree criminal trespass charge in Englewood.

In March, Kelly pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespassing. Under the plea, he avoided jail time and instead was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Kelly was arrested in the early-morning hours on Oct. 23 after allegedly entering an Englewood home uninvited and sitting down on a couch while mumbling incoherently, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened after Von Miller’s Halloween party at the Gothic Theatre when Kelly left and walked into the home in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street.

According to the affidavit, one of the homeowners, a woman, was sitting on a couch just inside the front door while holding her young child when Kelly entered and sat down next to her.

The woman called for her husband, Marco Torres, who confronted Kelly and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube with plastic ends in the upper back as he kicked Kelly out of the house.

After Kelly left, police were called and officers found the quarterback inside a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on South Broadway not far from the residence.

He was identified by Torres as the man who entered the home and Kelly was arrested.