Vaping litter a problem at Boulder High School

Boulder High School

BOULDER, Colo. — Administrators at Boulder High School say many students who vape also litter.

Boulder High School doesn’t allow students to use tobacco on school grounds. The policy applies to electronic cigarettes.

Even so, Assistant Principal Kristen Lewis tells Colorado Public Radio she regularly picks up discarded e-cigarette pods.

She often finds the litter in places where students hang out: the parking lot, along a nearby creek and in the yards of homes near the school.

Over 16 million e-cigarettes sold in the U.S. in 2017, a figure that doesn’t include the nicotine-containing pods discarded by litterbugs.

Local officials say the pods shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash but taken in for recycling.

